TDH: 184 new cases, 3 new deaths in NETN Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 184 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 92 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 198,056 people, or about 39.17% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +12, Greene +27, Hawkins +17, Johnson +2, Sullivan +72, Unicoi +6, and Washington +48.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 1,093 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 620 new cases.

There have been 60,184 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Hawkins +1, Sullivan +1, and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported eight new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, four deaths were reported.

There have been 1,105 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +2, Greene +20, Hawkins -3, Johnson +1, Sullivan +47, Unicoi +2, and Washington +20.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +51, Greene +104, Hawkins +77, Johnson +20, Sullivan +229, Unicoi +36, and Washington +130.

There are currently 1,590 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 89 cases from yesterday.

The last time active cases were this high: Jan. 26.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,321 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 910,185 cases.

The health department also reported 15 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,798 deaths.

There are currently 28,609 active cases in Tennessee, up 1,838 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 868,778 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 60,184 (184)

Inactive/recovered: 57,489 (92)

Deaths: 1,105 (3)

Active cases: 1,590 (89)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,990 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 6,682 (+10)

Deaths: 164 (0)

Active cases: 144 (+2)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,393 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 7,984 (+7)

Deaths: 160 (0)

Active cases: 249 (+20)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,624 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 6,315 (+19)

Deaths: 118 (+1)

Active cases: 191 (-3)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,514 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,430 (+1)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 45 (+1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 18,075 (+72)

Inactive/recovered: 17,257 (+24)

Deaths: 318 (+1)

Active cases: 500 (+47)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,141 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 2,030 (+4)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 61 (+2)

Washington County

Total cases: 15,447 (+48)

Inactive/recovered: 14,791 (+27)

Deaths: 256 (+1)

Active cases: 400 (+20)