TDH: 178 new cases; 4 new deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 178 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths in Northeast Tennessee on Saturday.

New cases by county (from high to low): Washington 46, Sullivan 39, Hawkins 34, Greene 30, Carter 20, Unicoi 5 and Johnson 4.

There are currently 2,505 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 2,645 yesterday. This marks the seventh consecutive day of declining active cases.

To date, there have been 45,356 cases and 808 deaths in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 705,876 as of January 23, 2021 including 8,819 deaths, 2,264 current hospitalizations and 651,283 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 11.42%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/9YFgKjXOJT — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 23, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,191

Inactive/recovered: 4,867 (+32)

Deaths: 116 (+1)

Active cases: 208 (-13)

New cases: 20

Greene County

Total cases: 6,749

Inactive/recovered: 6,234 (+55)

Deaths: 115

Active cases: 400 (-25)

New cases: 30

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,586

Inactive/recovered: 4,197 (+36)

Deaths: 72

Active cases: 317 (-2)

New cases: 34

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,050

Inactive/recovered: 1,897 (+2)

Deaths: 34

Active cases: 119 (+2)

New cases: 4

Sullivan County

Total cases: 12,932

Inactive/recovered: 11,986 (+94)

Deaths: 220 (+2)

Active cases: 726 (-57)

New cases: 39

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,700

Inactive/recovered: 1,552 (+8)

Deaths: 45

Active cases: 103 (-3)

New cases: 5

Washington County

Total cases: 12,148

Inactive/recovered: 11,312 (+87)

Deaths: 204 (+1)

Active cases: 632 (-42)

New cases: 46