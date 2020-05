TDH: 17,288 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 17,288 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The department also said there have been 295 deaths, 1,474 hospitalizations, and 9,529 recoveries. More than 320,000 coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Friday, TDH reported 16,970 cases and 290 deaths.

One new case was reported in Sullivan County.

The confirmed COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 17,288 as of May 16, 2020, including 295 deaths, 1,474 hospitalizations and 9,529 recovered. For more information: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. Questions or need assistance? Call the Public Information Line at (833) 556-2476. pic.twitter.com/D3jsS0R40P — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) May 16, 2020

The following data was reported for local counties:

Carter – 19 cases / 1 death / 15 recovered

Greene – 46 cases / 2 deaths / 41 recovered

Hawkins – 31 cases / 2 deaths / 28 recovered

Johnson – 15 cases / 5 recovered

Sullivan – 57 cases / 2 deaths / 50 recovered

Unicoi – 3 cases / 2 recovered

Washington – 66 cases / 59 recovered

Active cases by county:

Carter – 3

Greene – 3

Hawkins – 1

Johnson – 10

Sullivan – 5

Unicoi – 1

Washington – 7

