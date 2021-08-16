TDH reports 171 new cases, 2 new deaths in NETN on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 171 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 107 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Since Friday’s update, the region added 819 new cases and five new deaths.

Vaccinations

As of today, 201,707 people, or about 39.89% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

Over the weekend, Johnson County reached the 30% fully vaccinated milestone, the final county to do so among the seven Northeast Tennessee counties in News Channel 11’s viewing area.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +10, Greene +35, Hawkins +22, Johnson +4, Sullivan +53, Unicoi +4, and Washington +43.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 1,987 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,404 new cases.

The region is averaging about 242 new cases per day, the highest new case average since Jan. 21.

There have been 62,934 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Sullivan +1 and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 21 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 12 deaths were reported.

The region is averaging 2.4 deaths per day, the highest average since early March.

There have been 1,131 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -4, Greene +17, Hawkins +11, Johnson 0, Sullivan +16, Unicoi +1, and Washington +21.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +120, Greene +131, Hawkins +115, Johnson +20, Sullivan +344, Unicoi +18, and Washington +207.

There are currently 3,124 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 62 cases from yesterday. The region surpassed 3,000 active cases over the weekend.

The last time active cases were this high: January 17.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,824 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 954,610 cases.

The health department also reported 19 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,986 deaths.

There are currently 49,758 active cases in Tennessee, up 779 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 891,866 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 62,934 (171)

Inactive/recovered: 58,679 (107)

Deaths: 1,131 (2)

Active cases: 3,124 (62)

Carter County

Total cases: 7,338 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 6,799 (+14)

Deaths: 169 (0)

Active cases: 370 (-4)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,816 (+35)

Inactive/recovered: 8,173 (+18)

Deaths: 164 (0)

Active cases: 479 (+17)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,972 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 6,449 (+11)

Deaths: 124 (0)

Active cases: 399 (+11)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,587 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 2,475 (+4)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 73 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 18,964 (+53)

Inactive/recovered: 17,617 (+36)

Deaths: 325 (+1)

Active cases: 1,022 (+16)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,217 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 2,071 (+3)

Deaths: 51 (0)

Active cases: 95 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 16,040 (+43)

Inactive/recovered: 15,095 (+21)

Deaths: 259 (+1)

Active cases: 686 (+21)