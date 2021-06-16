TDH: 17 new COVID cases, no new deaths in NETN Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 22 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 179,935 people, or about 35.59% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

Hawkins County is close to becoming the fifth Northeast Tennessee county to reach 30% fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +5, Greene +2, Hawkins +2, Johnson +3, Sullivan +3, Unicoi +1, and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 103 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 146 new cases.

There have been 57,717 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Wednesday in Northeast Tennessee. The region has gone eight days without a new COVID-19 fatality reported.

There have been 1,073 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +3, Greene -1, Hawkins -2, Johnson +3, Sullivan -6, Unicoi 0, and Washington -2.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +5, Greene +3, Hawkins -5, Johnson +5, Sullivan -11, Unicoi 0, Washington -5.

There are currently 175 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down five cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 322 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 865,750 cases.

The health department also reported two new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,506 deaths.

There are currently 2,098 active cases in Tennessee, down 21 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 851,146 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,717 (17)

Inactive/recovered: 56,469 (22)

Deaths: 1,073 (0)

Active cases: 175 (-5)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,743 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 6,564 (+2)

Deaths: 158 (0)

Active cases: 21 (+3)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,016 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 7,826 (+3)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 31 (-1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,324 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 6,199 (+4)

Deaths: 112 (0)

Active cases: 13 (-2)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,439 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 2,395 (0)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 5 (+3)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,299 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 16,928 (+9)

Deaths: 304 (0)

Active cases: 67 (-6)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,065 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,008 (+1)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 7 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,831 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 14,549 (+3)

Deaths: 251 (0)

Active cases: 31 (-2)