TDH: 17 new cases, 1 new death in NETN Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 15 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 183,341 people, or about 36.26% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +2, Greene +1, Hawkins +1, Johnson +2, Sullivan +6, Unicoi 0, and Washington +5.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 89 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 103 new cases.

There have been 57,780 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported in Carter County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported six new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, no deaths were reported.

There have been 1,079 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter 0, Greene -3, Hawkins -1, Johnson +1, Sullivan 0, Unicoi 0, and Washington +4.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter -1, Greene +1, Hawkins -5, Johnson +2, Sullivan -9, Unicoi +1, and Washington 0.

There are currently 139 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up one case from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 252 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 866,608 cases.

The health department also reported five new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,539 deaths.

There are currently 1,784 active cases in Tennessee, up 98 from yesterday.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,780 (17)

Inactive/recovered: 56,562 (15)

Deaths: 1,079 (1)

Active cases: 139 (1)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,750 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 6,577 (+1)

Deaths: 159 (+1)

Active cases: 14 (0)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,029 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 7,845 (+4)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 25 (-3)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,324 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 6,204 (+2)

Deaths: 112 (0)

Active cases: 8 (-1)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,443 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,400 (+1)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 4 (+1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,316 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 16,953 (+6)

Deaths: 308 (0)

Active cases: 55 (0)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,068 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,012 (0)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 6 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,850 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 14,571 (+1)

Deaths: 252 (0)

Active cases: 27 (+4)