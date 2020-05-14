TDH: 16,699 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, 31 active cases in our area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 16,699 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, an increase of 329 cases since Wednesday.

The department also said there have been 287 deaths, 1,435 hospitalizations, and 8,881 recoveries. More than 302,000 coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Wednesday, TDH reported 16,370 cases and 273 deaths.

Six new cases were reported in our area: Two in Sullivan County, two in Washington County, one in Carter County, and one in Hawkins County. The case count for Greene County went down by one case.

There are now 31 active cases in northeast Tennessee.

The following data was reported for local counties:

Carter – 19 cases / 1 death / 15 recovered

Greene – 46 cases / 2 deaths / 41 recovered

Hawkins – 32 cases / 2 deaths / 28 recovered

Johnson – 15 cases / 4 recovered

Sullivan – 56 cases / 2 deaths / 50 recovered

Unicoi – 3 cases / 2 recovered

Washington – 66 cases / 59 recovered

Active cases by county:

Carter – 3

Greene – 3

Hawkins – 2

Johnson – 11

Sullivan – 4

Unicoi – 1

Washington – 7

