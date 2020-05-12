TDH: 16,111 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, new death reported in Sullivan County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 16,111 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 567 cases since Monday.

The department also said there have been 265 deaths, 1,363 hospitalizations, and 8,336 recoveries. More than 283,000 coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Monday, TDH reported 15,544 cases and 251 deaths.

One new death was reported in Sullivan County. It is the first death reported in northeast Tennessee since April 14.

Six new cases were reported in Johnson County while one new case was reported in Hawkins County.

The following data was reported for local counties:

Carter – 18 cases / 1 death / 14 recovered

Greene – 46 cases / 2 deaths / 41 recovered

Hawkins – 32 cases / 2 deaths / 28 recovered

Johnson – 11 cases / 3 recovered

Sullivan – 54 cases / 2 deaths / 50 recovered

Unicoi – 3 cases / 1 recovered

Washington – 65 cases / 60 recovered

Active cases by county:

Carter – 3

Greene – 3

Hawkins – 2

Johnson – 8

Sullivan – 2

Unicoi – 2

Washington – 5

