TDH: 16 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths in NETN Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and five new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 190,627 people, or about 37.7% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +1, Greene 0, Hawkins +5, Johnson 0, Sullivan +5, Unicoi 0, and Washington +5.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 110 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 93 new cases.

There have been 57,992 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Hawkins +1 and Sullivan +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported four new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, four deaths were reported.

There have been 1,089 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter 0, Greene -1, Hawkins +4, Johnson 0, Sullivan +3, Unicoi -1, and Washington +4.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +8, Greene -3, Hawkins +10, Johnson +2, Sullivan +10, Unicoi +3, and Washington +6.

There are currently 170 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up nine cases from yesterday. The region’s active case count has been on the rise for nearly two weeks.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 572 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 869,752 cases.

The health department also reported four new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,596 deaths.

There are currently 3,214 active cases in Tennessee, up 392 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 853,942 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,992 (16)

Inactive/recovered: 56,733 (5)

Deaths: 1,089 (2)

Active cases: 170 (9)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,786 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 6,598 (+1)

Deaths: 161 (0)

Active cases: 27 (0)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,057 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 7,882 (+1)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 16 (-1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,353 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 6,213 (0)

Deaths: 114 (+1)

Active cases: 26 (+4)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,450 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,405 (0)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 6 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,388 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 17,018 (+1)

Deaths: 312 (+1)

Active cases: 58 (+3)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,074 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,017 (+1)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 7 (-1)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,884 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 14,600 (+1)

Deaths: 254 (0)

Active cases: 30 (+4)