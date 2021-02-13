TDH: 156 new COVID-19 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee; 2 new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 156 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee on Saturday along with two new deaths due to the virus.

Sullivan and Washington counties saw the most new COVID-19 cases since Friday, at 65 and 33 new cases respectively.

Hawkins and Greene counties followed behind at 28 and 18 new cases respectively. Carter County had seven new cases; Unicoi County had three new cases; Johnson County had two new cases.

Of the two new deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Greene and Washington county each had one.

Vaccines in Northeast Tennessee

Washington County is first within the state of Tennessee for first COVID-19 vaccine doses received.

Washington County has the second highest percentage in the state for the number of fully vaccinated people, and Unicoi County is fourth, and Sullivan County is fifth.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,792 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 756,071 cases.

The health department also reported nine new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 10,902 deaths.

Health officials have reported 720,977 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 756,071 as of February 13, 2021 including 10,902 deaths, 1,154 current hospitalizations and 720,977 inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 7.09%. Full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/YfiDapn0cK — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 13, 2021

The following data were reported by locality: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,820

Inactive/recovered: 5,527 (+22)

Deaths: 147

Active cases: 146 (-15)

New cases: 7

Greene County

Total cases: 7,172

Inactive/recovered: 6,857 (+23)

Deaths: 140 (+1)

Active cases: 175 (-6)

New cases: 18

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,040

Inactive/recovered: 4,738 (+21)

Deaths: 91

Active cases: 211 (+7)

New cases: 28

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,129

Inactive/recovered: 2,055 (+5)

Deaths: 37

Active cases: 37 (-3)

New cases: 2

Sullivan County

Total cases: 13,768

Inactive/recovered: 13,138 (+69)

Deaths: 263

Active cases: 367 (-4)

New cases: 65

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,743

Inactive/recovered: 1,669 (+2)

Deaths: 46

Active cases: 28 (+1)

New cases: 3

Washington County

Total cases: 12,505

Inactive/recovered: 12,008 (+23)

Deaths: 223 (+1)

Active cases: 274 (+2)

New cases: 33