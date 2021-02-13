TDH: 156 new COVID-19 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee; 2 new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 156 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee on Saturday along with two new deaths due to the virus.
Sullivan and Washington counties saw the most new COVID-19 cases since Friday, at 65 and 33 new cases respectively.
Hawkins and Greene counties followed behind at 28 and 18 new cases respectively. Carter County had seven new cases; Unicoi County had three new cases; Johnson County had two new cases.
Of the two new deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday, Greene and Washington county each had one.
Vaccines in Northeast Tennessee
Washington County is first within the state of Tennessee for first COVID-19 vaccine doses received.
Washington County has the second highest percentage in the state for the number of fully vaccinated people, and Unicoi County is fourth, and Sullivan County is fifth.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,792 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 756,071 cases.
The health department also reported nine new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 10,902 deaths.
Health officials have reported 720,977 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
The following data were reported by locality: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Carter County
Total cases: 5,820
Inactive/recovered: 5,527 (+22)
Deaths: 147
Active cases: 146 (-15)
New cases: 7
Greene County
Total cases: 7,172
Inactive/recovered: 6,857 (+23)
Deaths: 140 (+1)
Active cases: 175 (-6)
New cases: 18
Hawkins County
Total cases: 5,040
Inactive/recovered: 4,738 (+21)
Deaths: 91
Active cases: 211 (+7)
New cases: 28
Johnson County
Total cases: 2,129
Inactive/recovered: 2,055 (+5)
Deaths: 37
Active cases: 37 (-3)
New cases: 2
Sullivan County
Total cases: 13,768
Inactive/recovered: 13,138 (+69)
Deaths: 263
Active cases: 367 (-4)
New cases: 65
Unicoi County
Total cases: 1,743
Inactive/recovered: 1,669 (+2)
Deaths: 46
Active cases: 28 (+1)
New cases: 3
Washington County
Total cases: 12,505
Inactive/recovered: 12,008 (+23)
Deaths: 223 (+1)
Active cases: 274 (+2)
New cases: 33