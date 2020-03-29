Coronavirus Hotlines

TDH: 1,537 reported cases of COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health have released the latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases totaling 1,537 as of Sunday.

The number of cases that have been tested in the state totaled 18,338 on Sunday. The number of cases hospitalized was 133, and the number of deaths totaled 7.

https://twitter.com/TNDeptofHealth/status/1244338546049196033/photo/1

The following is a breakdown of reported cases in our region.

Carter County: 1

Greene County: 9

Hawkins County: 2

Johnson County: 2

Sullivan County: 8

Unicoi County: 1

Washington County: 14

