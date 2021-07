TDH: 15 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 12 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Johnson County reported one fewer COVID-19 case than previously reported Thursday, bringing Friday to a net gain of 14 cases.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 250 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 867,407 cases.

The health department also reported three new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,571 deaths.

There are currently 2,052 active cases in Tennessee, up 85 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 852,784 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,880

Inactive/recovered: 56,665 (+12)

Deaths: 1,085

Active cases: 130 (+3)

New cases: 15

Carter County

Total cases: 6,767

Inactive/recovered: 6,590 (+2)

Deaths: 159

Active cases: 18

New cases: 2

Greene County

Total cases: 8,045

Inactive/recovered: 7,871 (+6)

Deaths: 159

Active cases: 15 (-4)

New cases: 2

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,335

Inactive/recovered: 6,207

Deaths: 113

Active cases: 15 (+2)

New cases: 2

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,446 (-1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,403 (-1)

Deaths: 39

Active cases: 4

New cases: 0

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,352

Inactive/recovered: 16,996 (+1)

Deaths: 311

Active cases: 45 (+5)

New cases: 6

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,070

Inactive/recovered: 2,016

Deaths: 50

Active cases: 4 (+1)

New cases: 1

Washington County

Total cases: 14,865

Inactive/recovered: 14,582 (+4)

Deaths: 254

Active cases: 29 (-1)

New cases: 3