TDH: 15 new cases, 2 new deaths in NETN on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 44 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +2, Greene +3, Hawkins +1, Johnson 0, Sullivan +2, Unicoi 0, and Washington +7.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 159 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 199 new cases.

There have been 57,549 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Sullivan +1 and Washington +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported four new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, eight deaths were reported.

There have been 1,075 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -2, Greene -1, Hawkins -8, Johnson -1, Sullivan -14, Unicoi 0, and Washington -5.

Most counties have experienced a decrease in active cases over the past week. Unicoi County is the exception with a slight increase.

There are currently 218 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 31 cases from yesterday. Active cases are at their lowest since July 7 of last year.

Vaccinations

As of today, 175,145 people, or about 34.64% of the population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 275 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 864,384 cases.

The health department also reported 13 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,492 deaths.

There are currently 2,822 active cases in Tennessee, down 149 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 849,070 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,549 (15)

Inactive/recovered: 56,256 (44)

Deaths: 1,075 (2)

Active cases: 218 (-31)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,713 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 6,534 (+4)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 20 (-2)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,989 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 7,799 (+4)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 31 (-1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,299 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 6,159 (+9)

Deaths: 112 (0)

Active cases: 28 (-8)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,438 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,396 (+1)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 3 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,226 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 16,833 (+15)

Deaths: 305 (+1)

Active cases: 88 (-14)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,055 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 1,999 (0)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 7 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,829 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 14,536 (+11)

Deaths: 252 (+1)

Active cases: 41 (-5)