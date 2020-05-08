TDH: 14,441 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 14,441 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 345 cases since Thursday.

The department also said there have been 241 deaths, 1,299 hospitalizations, and 7,011 recoveries. More than 243,000 coronavirus tests have been administered.

Thursday, TDH reported 14,096 cases and 237 deaths.

Three new cases were reported in our area: two in Sullivan County and one in Washington County.

The following data was reported for local counties:

Carter – 18 cases / 1 death / 13 recovered

Greene – 43 cases / 2 deaths / 40 recovered

Hawkins – 31 cases / 2 deaths / 28 recovered

Johnson – 5 cases / 3 recovered

Sullivan – 54 cases / 1 death / 48 recovered

Unicoi – 2 cases / 1 recovered

Washington – 60 cases / 54 recovered

Active cases by county:

Carter – 4

Greene – 1

Hawkins – 1

Johnson – 2

Sullivan – 5

Unicoi – 1

Washington – 6

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.