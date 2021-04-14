TDH: 143 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths in NETN on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 143 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 94 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +15, Greene +11, Hawkins +16, Johnson 0, Sullivan +45, Unicoi +4, and Washington +52.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 962 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 830 new cases.

With today’s numbers, the region’s 14-day new case rate jumped to 128, the highest since Feb. 13.

There have been 54,068 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

Today’s two new deaths were reported in Sullivan County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported eight new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, four deaths were reported.

There have been 1,030 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +6, Greene -4, Hawkins +8, Johnson -4, Sullivan +15, Unicoi +3, and Washington +23.

There are currently 1,540 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 47 cases from yesterday.

Active cases have increased every day since Sunday.

All seven counties have seen an increase in active cases over the past seven days.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,208 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 827,579 cases.

The health department also reported 10 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,032 deaths.

There are currently 13,413 active cases in Tennessee, up 21 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 802,134 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 827,579 as of April 14, 2021 including 12,032 deaths, 812 current hospitalizations and 802,134 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 6.75%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/VKLzoGeSR5 pic.twitter.com/DPiyKJEPzN — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 14, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 54,068 (+143)

Inactive/recovered: 51,498 (+94)

Deaths: 1,030 (+2)

Active cases: 1,540 (47)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,419 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 6,086 (+9)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 177 (+6)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,694 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 7,400 (+15)

Deaths: 152 (0)

Active cases: 142 (-4)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,741 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 5,491 (+8)

Deaths: 106 (0)

Active cases: 144 (+8)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,282 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,192 (+4)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 52 (-4)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 15,971 (+45)

Inactive/recovered: 15,158 (+28)

Deaths: 287 (+2)

Active cases: 526 (+15)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,932 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 1,831 (+1)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 52 (+3)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,029 (+52)

Inactive/recovered: 13,340 (+29)

Deaths: 242 (0)

Active cases: 447 (+23)