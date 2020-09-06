TDH: 142 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee; no new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 159,795 confirmed cases and 4,331 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, an increase of 1,764 total cases since Saturday.
The health department also announced 1,814 confirmed deaths, 7,276 hospitalizations, and 145,359 inactive/recoveries. More than 2.3 million coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Saturday, TDH reported 158,070 confirmed cases and 1,810 confirmed deaths.
TDH reported a total of 142 new cases in Northeast Tennessee counties, with the biggest spike seen in Johnson County with a 71-case jump since Saturday, Sept. 5.
There were no new deaths reported by the TDH.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter County
139 active cases (+12)
992 total cases
24 deaths
829 inactive/recovered
Greene County
146 active cases (+10)
926 total cases
19 deaths
761 inactive/recovered
Hawkins County
51 active cases (+7)
698 total cases
13 deaths
634 inactive/recovered
Johnson County
104 active cases (+71)
506 total cases
1 death
401 inactive/recovered
Sullivan County
259 active cases (+19)
1,856 total cases
26 deaths
1,571 inactive/recovered
Unicoi County
24 active cases (+3)
238 total cases
1 death
213 inactive/recovered
Washington County
241 active cases (+18)
1,837 total cases
14 deaths
1,582 inactive/recovered
Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.