TDH: 142 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee; no new deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 159,795 confirmed cases and 4,331 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, an increase of 1,764 total cases since Saturday.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 164,126 as of September 6, 2020 including 1,865 deaths, 819 current hospitalizations and 145,359 inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 9.45%.] For additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/Gt42xKB4JP — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 6, 2020

The health department also announced 1,814 confirmed deaths, 7,276 hospitalizations, and 145,359 inactive/recoveries. More than 2.3 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Saturday, TDH reported 158,070 confirmed cases and 1,810 confirmed deaths.

TDH reported a total of 142 new cases in Northeast Tennessee counties, with the biggest spike seen in Johnson County with a 71-case jump since Saturday, Sept. 5.

There were no new deaths reported by the TDH.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter County

139 active cases (+12)

992 total cases

24 deaths

829 inactive/recovered

Greene County

146 active cases (+10)

926 total cases

19 deaths

761 inactive/recovered

Hawkins County

51 active cases (+7)

698 total cases

13 deaths

634 inactive/recovered

Johnson County

104 active cases (+71)

506 total cases

1 death

401 inactive/recovered

Sullivan County

259 active cases (+19)

1,856 total cases

26 deaths

1,571 inactive/recovered

Unicoi County

24 active cases (+3)

238 total cases

1 death

213 inactive/recovered

Washington County

241 active cases (+18)

1,837 total cases

14 deaths

1,582 inactive/recovered

