TDH: 141 new COVID cases, 3 new deaths in NETN on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 141 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths, and 117 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +13, Greene +15, Hawkins +8, Johnson +2, Sullivan +61, Unicoi +7, and Washington +35.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 819 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 704 new cases.

There have been 52,969 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Hawkins +1 and Sullivan +2.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported three new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 10 deaths were reported. Note: One death was removed from Carter County’s total on Friday, hence there have been three deaths instead of four over the past week.

There have been 1,021 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +3, Greene +9, Hawkins -4, Johnson +2, Sullivan +1, Unicoi +5, and Washington +5.

There are currently 1,293 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 21 cases from yesterday.

All but two counties have seen a increase in active cases over the past week.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 986 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 818,008 cases.

The health department also reported 38 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,967 deaths.

There are currently 12,553 active cases in Tennessee, down 454 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 793,488 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 818,008 as of April 6, 2021 including 11,967 deaths, 853 current hospitalizations and 793,488 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 8.57%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/VKLzoGeSR5. pic.twitter.com/bg9D2PGCSn — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 6, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 52,969 (+141)

Inactive/recovered: 50,655 (+117)

Deaths: 1,021 (+3)

Active cases: 1,293 (21)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,278 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 5,995 (+10)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 127 (+3)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,604 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 7,313 (+6)

Deaths: 151 (0)

Active cases: 140 (+9)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,618 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 5,406 (+11)

Deaths: 105 (+1)

Active cases: 107 (-4)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,236 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,179 (0)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 19 (+2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 15,643 (+61)

Inactive/recovered: 14,886 (+58)

Deaths: 283 (+2)

Active cases: 474 (+1)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,895 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 1,816 (+2)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 30 (+5)

Washington County

Total cases: 13,695 (+35)

Inactive/recovered: 13,060 (+30)

Deaths: 239 (0)

Active cases: 396 (+5)