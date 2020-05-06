TDH: 13,938 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) —The Tennessee Department of Health reported 13,938 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

The department also reported 239 deaths, 1,221 hospitalizations, and 6,564 recoveries. More than 227,000 coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Tuesday, TDH reported 13,690 total cases, 13,624 confirmed cases, and 219 deaths.

Two new cases were reported in Johnson County while one new case was reported in Washington County.

TDH is also reporting seven fewer cases in Sullivan County today compared to Tuesday. The Sullivan County Health Department says it was discovered that two cases were actually in another district, but no explanation was given for the other five cases.

The following data was reported for local counties:

Carter – 16 cases / 1 death / 13 recovered

Greene – 43 cases / 2 deaths / 39 recovered

Hawkins – 31 cases / 2 deaths / 28 recovered

Johnson – 7 cases / 3 recovered

Sullivan – 52 cases / 1 death / 46 recovered

Unicoi – 2 cases / 1 recovered

Washington – 59 cases / 49 recovered

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com and the WJHL app.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.