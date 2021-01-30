TDH: 139 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee; 9 new deaths reported Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 139 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths on Saturday.
Of the new deaths due to COVID-19, Carter County had three; Sullivan County had five; Washington County had one.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
Statewide, the health department reported 2,251 new cases and 113 new deaths.
The health department reported 1,673 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.
The state’s 7-day positivity rate stands at 12.22%.
To date, there have been 724,742 cases, 9,574 deaths and 676,878 recoveries reported in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
There are currently 1,755 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Carter County
Total: 5,309
Active: 179 (-4)
Deaths: 130 (+3)
Inactive: 5,000 (+17)
New: 16
Greene County
Total: 6,867
Active: 261 (-13)
Deaths: 121
Inactive: 6,485 (+32)
New: 19
Hawkins County
Total: 4,766
Active: 290 (+13)
Deaths: 82
Inactive: 4,394 (+22)
New: 35
Johnson County
Total: 2,096
Active: 63 (+3)
Deaths: 36
Inactive: 1,997 (+6)
New: 9
Sullivan County
Total: 13,228
Active: 489 (-60)
Deaths: 236 (+5)
Inactive: 12,503 (+80)
New: 25
Unicoi County
Total: 1,716
Active: 43 (-8)
Deaths: 47
Inactive: 1,626 (+8)
New: 0
Washington County
Total: 12,401
Active: 430 (-15)
Deaths: 214 (+1)
Inactive: 11,757 (+49)
New: 35