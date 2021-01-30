TDH: 139 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee; 9 new deaths reported Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 139 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths on Saturday.

Of the new deaths due to COVID-19, Carter County had three; Sullivan County had five; Washington County had one.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

Statewide, the health department reported 2,251 new cases and 113 new deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 724,742 as of January 30, 2021 including 9,574 deaths, 1,673 current hospitalizations and 680,847 inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 12.22%. Full report with additional data at https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/gB5Jc8SvBg — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 30, 2021

The health department reported 1,673 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate stands at 12.22%.

To date, there have been 724,742 cases, 9,574 deaths and 676,878 recoveries reported in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

There are currently 1,755 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.

The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total: 5,309

Active: 179 (-4)

Deaths: 130 (+3)

Inactive: 5,000 (+17)

New: 16

Greene County

Total: 6,867

Active: 261 (-13)

Deaths: 121

Inactive: 6,485 (+32)

New: 19

Hawkins County

Total: 4,766

Active: 290 (+13)

Deaths: 82

Inactive: 4,394 (+22)

New: 35

Johnson County

Total: 2,096

Active: 63 (+3)

Deaths: 36

Inactive: 1,997 (+6)

New: 9

Sullivan County

Total: 13,228

Active: 489 (-60)

Deaths: 236 (+5)

Inactive: 12,503 (+80)

New: 25

Unicoi County

Total: 1,716

Active: 43 (-8)

Deaths: 47

Inactive: 1,626 (+8)

New: 0

Washington County

Total: 12,401

Active: 430 (-15)

Deaths: 214 (+1)

Inactive: 11,757 (+49)

New: 35