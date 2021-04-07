TDH: 137 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in NETN on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 137 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 115 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +14, Greene +17, Hawkins +19, Johnson +10, Sullivan +33, Unicoi +4, and Washington +40.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 830 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 737 new cases.

There have been 53,106 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported in Washington County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported four new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, nine deaths were reported.

There have been 1,022 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter 0, Greene +2, Hawkins +3, Johnson +10, Sullivan -1, Unicoi +3, and Washington +4.

There are currently 1,314 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 21 cases from yesterday.

All but two counties have seen an increase in active cases over the past seven days.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,497 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 819,505 cases.

The health department also reported nine new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,976 deaths.

There are currently 12,813 active cases in Tennessee, up 260 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 794,716 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 819,505 as of April 7, 2021 including 11,976 deaths, 849 current hospitalizations and 794,716 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 5.82%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/oGLX7Oa5k3 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 7, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 53,106 (+137)

Inactive/recovered: 50,770 (+115)

Deaths: 1,022 (+1)

Active cases: 1,314 (21)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,292 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 6,009 (+14)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 127 (0)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,621 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 7,328 (+15)

Deaths: 151 (0)

Active cases: 142 (+2)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,637 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 5,422 (+16)

Deaths: 105 (0)

Active cases: 110 (+3)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,246 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 2,179 (0)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 29 (+10)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 15,676 (+33)

Inactive/recovered: 14,920 (+34)

Deaths: 283 (0)

Active cases: 473 (-1)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,899 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 1,817 (+1)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 33 (+3)

Washington County

Total cases: 13,735 (+40)

Inactive/recovered: 13,095 (+35)

Deaths: 240 (+1)

Active cases: 400 (+4)