TDH: 137 new cases in Northeast Tennessee; Washington Co. over 1K reported cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 108,350 confirmed cases and 1,277 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, an increase of 1,443 total cases since Saturday.

The health department also announced 1,036 confirmed deaths, 4,756 hospitalizations, and 68,471 recoveries. More than 1.5 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Saturday, TDH reported 106,946 confirmed cases and 1,030 confirmed deaths.

TDH reported 137 new cases in Northeast Tennessee: 45 in Washington County, 22 in Sullivan County, 20 in Hawkins County, 19 in Johnson County, 17 in Carter County, and seven in each Unicoi and Greene Counties.

One new death was reported in Sullivan County Sunday, along with a total of 32 recoveries across Northeast Tennessee.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 424 cases / 5 deaths / 96 recoveries

Greene — 369 cases / 5 deaths / 137 recoveries

Hawkins — 324 cases / 4 deaths / 89 recoveries

Johnson — 160 cases / 40 recoveries

Sullivan — 780 cases / 9 deaths / 497 recoveries

Unicoi — 136 cases / 62 recoveries

Washington — 1,038 cases / 2 deaths / 271 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 323

Greene – 227

Hawkins – 231

Johnson – 120

Sullivan – 274

Unicoi – 74

Washington – 765

