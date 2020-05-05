TDH: 13,624 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, five new cases in our area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 13,624 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 122 cases since Monday.

There are also 66 probable cases for a total of 13,690 cases according to TDH.

The department also said there have been 226 deaths, 1,156 hospitalizations, and 6,356 recoveries. More than 218,000 tests have been administered.

Monday, TDH reported 13,502 cases, 219 deaths, 1,143 hospitalizations, and 6,081 recoveries.

Five new cases were reported in our area: two in Carter County, two in Sullivan County, and one in Washington County.

The following data was reported for local counties:

Carter – 16 cases / 1 death / 12 recovered

Greene – 43 cases / 2 deaths / 37 recovered

Hawkins – 31 cases / 2 deaths / 28 recovered

Johnson – 5 cases / 3 recovered

Sullivan – 59 cases / 1 death / 48 recovered

Unicoi – 2 cases / 1 recovered

Washington – 58 cases / 50 recovered

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.