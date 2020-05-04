TDH: 13,502 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, nine new cases locally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 13,502 cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 325 cases since Sunday.

The health department also said there have been 219 deaths, 1,143 hospitalizations, and 6,081 recoveries. More than 211,000 tests have been administered.

Sunday, TDH reported 13,177 cases and 210 deaths.

Nine new cases were reported in our area: Six in Sullivan County, two in Johnson County, and one in Hawkins County.

The following data was reported for local counties:

Carter – 14 cases / 1 death / 10 recoveries

Greene – 43 cases / 2 deaths / 35 recoveries

Hawkins – 31 cases / 2 deaths / 27 recoveries

Johnson – 5 cases / 3 recoveries

Sullivan – 57 cases / 1 death / 47 recoveries

Unicoi – 2 cases / 1 recovery

Washington – 57 cases / 50 recoveries