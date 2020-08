TDH: 135 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 120,911 confirmed cases and 1,801 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

The health department also announced 1,184 confirmed deaths, 5,304 hospitalizations, which account for 4% of cases, and 80,997 recoveries. More than 1.7 million novel coronavirus tests have been administered.

TDH reported 135 new cases in our area since Saturday.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 522 cases / 6 deaths / 123 recoveries (10 new cases, 1 new recovery)

Greene — 492 cases / 8 deaths / 146 recoveries (25 new cases)

Hawkins — 472 cases / 7 deaths / 108 recoveries (21 new cases, 2 new recoveries)

Johnson — 280 cases / 43 recoveries (15 new cases)

Sullivan — 992 cases / 14 deaths / 630 recoveries (32 new cases, 8 new recoveries)

Unicoi — 166 cases / 67 recoveries (5 new cases, 2 new recoveries)

Washington — 1,252 cases / 2 deaths / 339 recoveries (27 new cases, 2 new recoveries)

Active cases by county:

Carter – 393

Greene – 338

Hawkins – 357

Johnson – 237

Sullivan – 350

Unicoi – 99

Washington – 911

