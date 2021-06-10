TDH: 13 new COVID cases, no new deaths in NETN Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 28 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Note: The Tennessee Department of Health did not release its daily COVID-19 update until late Thursday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +2, Greene +1, Hawkins +3, Johnson 0, Sullivan +5, Unicoi 0, and Washington +2.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 123 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 184 new cases.

There have been 57,575 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Thursday in Northeast Tennessee.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported one new death. During the previous seven-day period, eight deaths were reported.

There have been 1,074 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +1, Greene -3, Hawkins 0, Johnson 0, Sullivan -7, Unicoi -1, and Washington -4.

Most counties have fewer active cases today than a week ago, except for Unicoi County which has just one more case than a week ago.

There are currently 188 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 14 cases from yesterday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 176,431 people, or about 34.89% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,575 (13)

Inactive/recovered: 56,313 (28)

Deaths: 1,074 (-1)

Active cases: 188 (-14)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,715 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 6,537 (+1)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 19 (+1)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,989 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 7,802 (+4)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 28 (-3)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,306 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 6,173 (+3)

Deaths: 113 (0)

Active cases: 20 (0)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,438 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,398 (0)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 1 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,244 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 16,862 (+12)

Deaths: 304 (0)

Active cases: 78 (-7)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,054 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 1,999 (+1)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 6 (-1)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,829 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 14,542 (+7)

Deaths: 251 (-1)

Active cases: 36 (-4)