TDH: 129 new COVID-19 cases, 786 active cases in NETN Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 129 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 41 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 195,798 people, or about 38.72% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +9, Greene +21, Hawkins +20, Johnson +4, Sullivan +37, Unicoi +4, and Washington +34.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 602 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 254 new cases.

There have been 58,971 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Wednesday in Northeast Tennessee.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported three new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, two deaths were reported.

There have been 1,096 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +6, Greene +17, Hawkins +15, Johnson -1, Sullivan +22, Unicoi +4, and Washington +25.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +39, Greene +54, Hawkins +31, Johnson -1, Sullivan +106, Unicoi +13, and Washington +106.

There are currently 786 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 88 cases from yesterday. The last time active cases were this high: May 11.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,302 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 888,745 cases.

The health department also reported 12 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,722 deaths.

There are currently 15,068 active cases in Tennessee, up 1,603 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 860,955 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 58,971 (129)

Inactive/recovered: 57,089 (41)

Deaths: 1,096 (0)

Active cases: 786 (88)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,880 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 6,645 (+3)

Deaths: 163 (0)

Active cases: 72 (+6)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,199 (+21)

Inactive/recovered: 7,923 (+4)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 117 (+17)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,476 (+20)

Inactive/recovered: 6,271 (+5)

Deaths: 115 (0)

Active cases: 90 (+15)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,478 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 2,424 (+5)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 15 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,700 (+37)

Inactive/recovered: 17,131 (+15)

Deaths: 315 (0)

Active cases: 254 (+22)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,092 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 2,025 (0)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 17 (+4)

Washington County

Total cases: 15,146 (+34)

Inactive/recovered: 14,670 (+9)

Deaths: 255 (0)

Active cases: 221 (+25)