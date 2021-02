TDH: 127 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee; 4 more deaths reported

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 127 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 112 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Saturday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 764,008 as of February 20, 2021 including 11,115 deaths, 997 current hospitalizations and 736,300 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 9.16% . For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/Tc08ndtMte — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 20, 2021

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,335 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 764,008 cases.

The health department also reported 51 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 11,115 deaths.

Current hospitalizations fell to 997, the second time this metric has dipped below 1,000 since late October.

Health officials have reported 736,300 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Carter County

Total cases: 5,899

Inactive/recovered: 5,639 (+19)

Deaths: 150

Active cases: 110 (-6)

New cases: 13

Greene County

Total cases: 7,238

Inactive/recovered: 6,966 (+16)

Deaths: 143 (+1)

Active cases: 129 (+1)

New cases: 18

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,132

Inactive/recovered: 4,860 (+13)

Deaths: 91

Active cases: 181 (+10)

New cases: 23

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,138

Inactive/recovered: 2,088 (+4)

Deaths: 37

Active cases: 13 (-3)

New cases: 1

Sullivan County

Total cases: 14,088

Inactive/recovered: 13,459 (+39)

Deaths: 271

Active cases: 358 (+8)

New cases: 47

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,781

Inactive/recovered: 1,686 (+4)

Deaths: 47

Active cases: 48 (+1)

New cases: 3

Washington County

Total cases: 12,620

Inactive/recovered: 12,162 (+17)

Deaths: 230 (+3)

Active cases: 228 (+2)

New cases: 22