TDH: 12 new COVID cases, no new deaths in NETN Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 10 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 188,119 people, or about 37.2% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter 0, Greene +1, Hawkins +2, Johnson +1, Sullivan +3, Unicoi 0, and Washington +5.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 86 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 88 new cases.

There have been 57,843 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Wednesday in Northeast Tennessee.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported five new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, six deaths were reported.

There have been 1,084 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -1, Greene -2, Hawkins +1, Johnson -1, Sullivan +3, Unicoi 0, and Washington +2.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +1, Greene -6, Hawkins +2, Johnson +2, Sullivan -6, Unicoi -1, Washington +3.

There are currently 118 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up two cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 433 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 866,964 cases.

The health department also reported no new deaths. The state’s total stands at 12,562 deaths.

There are currently 1,865 active cases in Tennessee, up 287 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 852,537 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,843 (12)

Inactive/recovered: 56,641 (10)

Deaths: 1,084 (0)

Active cases: 118 (2)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,761 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 6,587 (+1)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 15 (-1)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,041 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 7,864 (+3)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 18 (-2)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,328 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 6,205 (+1)

Deaths: 113 (0)

Active cases: 10 (+1)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,447 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,404 (+2)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 4 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,338 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 16,987 (0)

Deaths: 311 (0)

Active cases: 40 (+3)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,069 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,016 (0)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 3 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,859 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 14,578 (+3)

Deaths: 253 (0)

Active cases: 28 (+2)