TDH: 117 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 118,821 confirmed cases and 1,764 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 120,585 as of Aug. 8, 2020 including 1,215 deaths, 5,262 hospitalizations and 80,340 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/pN3GqaoBXq — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 8, 2020

The health department also announced 1,176 confirmed deaths, 5,262 hospitalizations, which account for 4% of cases, and 80,340 recoveries. More than 1.6 million novel coronavirus tests have been administered.

TDH reported 117 new cases in our area.

There are currently 2,566 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, an increase of 85 active cases since Friday.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 512 cases / 6 deaths / 122 recoveries (15 new cases, 1 new recovery)

Greene — 467 cases / 8 deaths / 146 recoveries (20 new cases, 1 new death, 1 new recovery)

Hawkins — 451 cases / 7 deaths / 106 recoveries (16 new cases, 3 new recoveries)

Johnson — 265 cases / 43 recoveries (7 new cases, 1 new recovery)

Sullivan — 962 cases / 14 deaths / 622 recoveries (29 new cases, 2 new deaths, 21 new recoveries)

Unicoi — 161 cases / 65 recoveries (5 new cases)

Washington — 1,225 cases / 2 deaths / 337 recoveries (25 new cases, 3 new recoveries)

Active cases by county:

Carter – 385

Greene – 313

Hawkins – 338

Johnson – 222

Sullivan – 326

Unicoi – 96

Washington – 886

