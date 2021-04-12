TDH: 114 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in NETN on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 114 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 94 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Over the weekend, TDH reported 211 new cases, three new deaths, and 175 new recoveries.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +19, Greene +7, Hawkins +11, Johnson 0, Sullivan +44, Unicoi +3, and Washington +30.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 965 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 756 new cases.

There have been 53,793 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported Monday in Washington County. Over the weekend, one new death was reported in each Hawkins, Sullivan, and Washington counties.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported eight new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, five deaths were reported.

There have been 1,026 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +7, Greene -2, Hawkins -1, Johnson 0, Sullivan +22, Unicoi +3, and Washington -10.

There are currently 1,491 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 19 cases from yesterday.

All seven counties have seen an increase in active cases over the past seven days.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 640 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 824,914 cases.

The health department also reported three new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,015 deaths.

There are currently 13,287 active cases in Tennessee, down 160 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 799,612 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 824,914 as of April 12, 2021 including 12,015 deaths, 802 current hospitalizations and 799,612 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 7.25%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/tWgXOTdFUJ — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 12, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 53,793 (+114)

Inactive/recovered: 51,276 (+94)

Deaths: 1,026 (+1)

Active cases: 1,491 (19)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,376 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 6,064 (+12)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 156 (+7)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,675 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 7,377 (+9)

Deaths: 151 (0)

Active cases: 147 (-2)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,712 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 5,467 (+12)

Deaths: 106 (0)

Active cases: 139 (-1)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,275 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,186 (0)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 51 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 15,880 (+44)

Inactive/recovered: 15,091 (+22)

Deaths: 284 (0)

Active cases: 505 (+22)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,923 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 1,827 (0)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 47 (+3)

Washington County

Total cases: 13,952 (+30)

Inactive/recovered: 13,264 (+39)

Deaths: 242 (+1)

Active cases: 446 (-10)