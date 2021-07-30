TDH: 113 new cases, 1 new death in NETN Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 113 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 29 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Vaccinations

Note: The Tennessee Department of Health has not posted updated vaccination data for Friday. If that changes, the updated data will be posted here.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +12, Greene +16, Hawkins +14, Johnson +4, Sullivan +23, Unicoi +4, and Washington +40.

Today marks the fourth consecutive day of triple-digit new cases.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 682 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 350 new cases.

There have been 59,206 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Transmission

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

New Deaths

One new death was reported Friday in Sullivan County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported four new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, two deaths were reported.

There have been 1,098 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +11, Greene +11, Hawkins +11, Johnson +1, Sullivan +9, Unicoi +4, and Washington +36.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +31, Greene +66, Hawkins +46, Johnson +7, Sullivan +94, Unicoi +15, and Washington +121.

Over the past seven days, Northeast Tennessee’s active case count has increased by 380 cases.

There are currently 944 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 83 cases from yesterday.

The last time active cases were this high: May 8.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,313 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 893,554 cases.

The health department also reported two new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,732 deaths.

There are currently 18,398 active cases in Tennessee, up 1,546 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 862,424 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 59,206 (113)

Inactive/recovered: 57,164 (29)

Deaths: 1,098 (1)

Active cases: 944 (83)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,902 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 6,650 (+1)

Deaths: 163 (0)

Active cases: 89 (+11)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,241 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 7,935 (+5)

Deaths: 160 (0)

Active cases: 146 (+11)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,507 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 6,278 (+3)

Deaths: 115 (0)

Active cases: 114 (+11)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,491 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 2,428 (+3)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 24 (+1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,750 (+23)

Inactive/recovered: 17,161 (+13)

Deaths: 316 (+1)

Active cases: 273 (+9)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,100 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 2,025 (0)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 25 (+4)

Washington County

Total cases: 15,215 (+40)

Inactive/recovered: 14,687 (+4)

Deaths: 255 (0)

Active cases: 273 (+36)