TDH: 112 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee; decrease in active cases continues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 112 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths in Northeast Tennessee on Sunday.

New cases by county: Washington 36, Sullivan 29, Hawkins 20, Greene 17, Carter 8, Johnson 2, Unicoi 0.

There are currently 2,429 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 2,505 yesterday. This marks the eighth consecutive day of declining active cases.

To date, there have been 45,468 cases and 813 deaths in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 708,717 as of January 24, 2021 including 8,859 deaths, 2,128 current hospitalizations and 654,335 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 9.78%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/K3dDTOQSVc — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 24, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,199

Inactive/recovered: 4,874 (+7)

Deaths: 119 (+3)

Active cases: 206 (-2)

New cases: 8

Greene County

Total cases: 6,766

Inactive/recovered: 6,265 (+31)

Deaths: 116 (+1)

Active cases: 385 (-15)

New cases: 17

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,606

Inactive/recovered: 4,228 (+31)

Deaths: 72

Active cases: 306 (-11)

New cases: 20

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,052

Inactive/recovered: 1,906 (+9)

Deaths: 34

Active cases: 112 (-7)

New cases: 2

Sullivan County

Total cases: 12,961

Inactive/recovered: 12,037 (+51)

Deaths: 220

Active cases: 704 (-22)

New cases: 29

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,700

Inactive/recovered: 1,557 (+5)

Deaths: 45

Active cases: 98 (-5)

New cases: 0

Washington County

Total cases: 12,184

Inactive/recovered: 11,361 (+49)

Deaths: 205 (+1)

Active cases: 618 (-14)

New cases: 36