TDH: 1,104 new COVID-19 cases; 5 new deaths in two-day report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health released a two-day COVID-19 report on Saturday for Jan. 1 and Jan. 2; the department didn’t report numbers on New Year’s Day.

The Tri-Cities region in Northeast Tennessee saw 1,104 new COVID-19 cases in the two-day report, which included 5 new deaths reported Friday.

These deaths included one in Carter County, one in Greene County and three in Sullivan County.

Below is a separate breakdown of new cases for individual days, Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

Jan. 1: Carter County saw 82 new cases; Greene County saw 141 new cases; Hawkins County saw 116 new cases; Johnson County saw 19 new cases; Sullivan County saw 152 new cases; Unicoi County saw 20 new cases; Washington County saw 168 new cases.

Jan. 2: Carter County saw 41 new cases; Greene County saw 55 new cases; Hawkins County saw 31 new cases; Johnson County saw 20 new cases; Sullivan County saw 92 new cases; Unicoi County saw 16 new cases; Washington County saw 151 new cases.

The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday; these numbers reflect a two-day report)

Carter County

Total cases: 4,587

Inactive/recovered: 3,949 (+101)

Deaths: 87 (+1)

Active cases: 551 (+21)

New cases: 123

Greene County

Total cases: 5,713

Inactive/recovered: 4,874 (+184)

Deaths: 93 (+1)

Active cases: 746 (+11)

New cases: 196

Hawkins County

Total cases: 3,778

Inactive/recovered: 3,190 (+134)

Deaths: 56

Active cases: 519 (+13)

New cases: 147

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,813

Inactive/recovered: 1,690 (+33)

Deaths: 28

Active cases: 95 (+6)

New cases: 39

Sullivan County

Total cases: 11,106

Inactive/recovered: 9,758 (+281)

Deaths: 181 (+3)

Active cases: 1,167 (-40)

New cases: 244

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,482

Inactive/recovered: 1,262 (+45)

Deaths: 40

Active cases: 180 (-9)

New cases: 36

Washington County

Total cases: 10,542

Inactive/recovered: 9,165 (+265)

Deaths: 165

Active cases: 1,212 (+54)

New cases: 319

PREVIOUS COVID-19 NUMBER REPORT: Two new deaths, 348 new COVID-19 cases reported in NETN Thursday

Latest local coronavirus news:

Statewide, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 528,509 novel coronavirus cases in the state as of Jan. 2.

This includes 6,029 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 and 3,114 current hospitalizations.