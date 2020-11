TDH: 8 new COVID-19-related deaths in NETN; 255 new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 261,202 confirmed cases and 17,013 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, an increase of 5,071 total cases on Friday.

The health department also announced 3,370 confirmed deaths, 1,514 current hospitalizations, and 249,162 recovered or inactive cases. More than 3.8 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

There are currently 2,202 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 2,246 on Friday.

255 new COVID-19 cases were reported in local Northeast Tennessee counties, with Sullivan County seeing the largest spike at 110 new cases and Washington County seeing the second highest at 56 new cases.

There were eight new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee: three deaths each in Sullivan and Washington Counties; and one death each reported in Carter and Greene Counties.

The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,923

Inactive/recovered: 1,598 (+42)

Deaths: 38 (+1)

Active cases: 287 (-12)

New cases: 31

Greene County

Total cases: 2,175

Inactive/recovered: 1,784 (+43)

Deaths: 60 (+1)

Active cases: 331 (-25)

New cases: 19

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,397

Inactive/recovered: 1,226 (+15)

Deaths: 30

Active cases: 141 (+3)

New cases: 18

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,259

Inactive/recovered: 1,158 (+10)

Deaths: 14

Active cases: 87 (-6)

New cases: 4

Sullivan County

Total cases: 4,519 (+44)

Inactive/recovered: 3,874 (+85)

Deaths: 64 (+3)

Active cases: 581 (+22)

New cases: 110

Unicoi County

Total cases: 561

Inactive/recovered: 423 (+8)

Deaths: 10

Active cases: 128 (+9)

New cases: 17

Washington County

Total cases: 4,338

Inactive/recovered: 3,613 (+88)

Deaths: 78 (+3)

Active cases: 647 (-35)

New cases: 56