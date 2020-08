TDH: 101 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee; 79 recoveries locally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 122,097 confirmed cases and 1,817 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

The health department also announced 1,194 confirmed deaths, 5,339 hospitalizations, and 83,170 recoveries. More than 1.7 million novel coronavirus tests have been administered.

TDH reported 101 new cases in our region Monday. Recoveries reported were 79 on Monday.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 123,914 as of August 10, 2020 including 1,233 deaths, 5,339 hospitalizations and 83,170 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/YsMrxTEo6A — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 10, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 524 cases / 6 deaths / 132 recoveries (2 new cases, 9 new recoveries)

Greene — 504 cases / 8 deaths / 151 recoveries (12 new cases, 5 new recoveries)

Hawkins — 483 cases / 7 deaths / 126 recoveries (11 new cases, 18 new recoveries)

Johnson — 285 cases / 43 recoveries (5 new cases)

Sullivan — 1,037 cases / 14 deaths / 658 recoveries (43 new cases, 28 new recoveries)

Unicoi — 169 cases / 68 recoveries (3 new cases, 1 new recovery)

Washington — 1,277 cases / 2 deaths / 357 recoveries (25 new cases, 18 new recoveries)

Active cases by county:

Carter – 386

Greene – 345

Hawkins – 350

Johnson – 242

Sullivan – 365

Unicoi – 101

Washington – 918

