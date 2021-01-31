TDH: 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee, 141 new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 141 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Sunday.

Of the new deaths due to COVID-19, Washington County had five; Carter and Hawkins counties each had two; Sullivan had one.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

Statewide, the health department reported 3,119 new cases and 76 new deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 727,861 as of January 31, 2021 including 9,650 deaths, 1,574 current hospitalizations and 683,295 inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 8.52%. Full report with additional data at https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/8uv22R5j1P — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 31, 2021

The health department reported 1,574 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

The state’s 7-day positivity rate stands at 8.52%.

To date, there have been 727,861 cases, 9,650 deaths and 683,295 recoveries reported in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

There are currently 1,782 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.

The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total: 5,317

Active: 176 (-3)

Deaths: 132 (+2)

Inactive: 5,009 (+9)

New: 8

Greene County

Total: 6,883

Active: 262 (+1)

Deaths: 121

Inactive: 6,500 (+15)

New: 16

Hawkins County

Total: 4,793

Active: 286 (-4)

Deaths: 84 (+2)

Inactive: 4,423 (+29)

New: 27

Johnson County

Total: 2,098

Active: 64 (+1)

Deaths: 36

Inactive: 1,998 (+1)

New: 2

Sullivan County

Total: 13,281

Active: 521 (+32)

Deaths: 237 (+1)

Inactive: 12,523 (+20)

New: 53

Unicoi County

Total: 1,722

Active: 43

Deaths: 47

Inactive: 1,632 (+6)

New: 6

Washington County

Total: 12,430

Active: 430

Deaths: 219 (+5)

Inactive: 11,781 (+24)

New: 29