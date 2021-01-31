TDH: 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee, 141 new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 141 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths on Sunday.
Of the new deaths due to COVID-19, Washington County had five; Carter and Hawkins counties each had two; Sullivan had one.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
Statewide, the health department reported 3,119 new cases and 76 new deaths.
The health department reported 1,574 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.
The state’s 7-day positivity rate stands at 8.52%.
To date, there have been 727,861 cases, 9,650 deaths and 683,295 recoveries reported in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
There are currently 1,782 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Carter County
Total: 5,317
Active: 176 (-3)
Deaths: 132 (+2)
Inactive: 5,009 (+9)
New: 8
Greene County
Total: 6,883
Active: 262 (+1)
Deaths: 121
Inactive: 6,500 (+15)
New: 16
Hawkins County
Total: 4,793
Active: 286 (-4)
Deaths: 84 (+2)
Inactive: 4,423 (+29)
New: 27
Johnson County
Total: 2,098
Active: 64 (+1)
Deaths: 36
Inactive: 1,998 (+1)
New: 2
Sullivan County
Total: 13,281
Active: 521 (+32)
Deaths: 237 (+1)
Inactive: 12,523 (+20)
New: 53
Unicoi County
Total: 1,722
Active: 43
Deaths: 47
Inactive: 1,632 (+6)
New: 6
Washington County
Total: 12,430
Active: 430
Deaths: 219 (+5)
Inactive: 11,781 (+24)
New: 29