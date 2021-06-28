TDH: 10 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health released the state’s Friday COVID-19 numbers on Monday.

According to the data, there are 10 new cases in the seven-county region, and one new death related to the virus was reported.

The single death from Friday’s COVID-19 numbers was reported in Sullivan County.

Unicoi County reported two fewer cases of COVID-19 than previously reported on Thursday, bringing Friday’s net gain to eight COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 68 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 866,738 cases.

The health department also reported seven new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,550 deaths.

Health officials have reported 852,413 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 57,787

Inactive/recovered: 56,574

Deaths: 1,080

Active cases: 133

New cases:

Carter County

Total cases: 6,754

Inactive/recovered: 6,580 (+2)

Deaths: 159

Active cases: 15 (-1)

New cases: 1

Greene County

Total cases: 8,034

Inactive/recovered: 7,850 (+5)

Deaths: 159

Active cases: 25 (-1)

New cases: 4

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,323

Inactive/recovered: 6,203

Deaths: 112

Active cases: 8

New cases: 0

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,445

Inactive/recovered: 2,401 (+1)

Deaths: 39

Active cases: 5

New cases: 1

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,323

Inactive/recovered: 16,970 (+7)

Deaths: 310 (+1)

Active cases: 43 (-5)

New cases: 3

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,066

Inactive/recovered: 2,013 (-1)

Deaths: 50

Active cases: 3 (-1)

New cases: 0 (-2 cases)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,850

Inactive/recovered: 14,571

Deaths: 252

Active cases: 27 (+1)

New cases: 1