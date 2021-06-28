TDH: 10 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health released the state’s Friday COVID-19 numbers on Monday.
According to the data, there are 10 new cases in the seven-county region, and one new death related to the virus was reported.
The single death from Friday’s COVID-19 numbers was reported in Sullivan County.
Unicoi County reported two fewer cases of COVID-19 than previously reported on Thursday, bringing Friday’s net gain to eight COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 68 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 866,738 cases.
The health department also reported seven new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,550 deaths.
Health officials have reported 852,413 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 57,787
Inactive/recovered: 56,574
Deaths: 1,080
Active cases: 133
New cases:
Carter County
Total cases: 6,754
Inactive/recovered: 6,580 (+2)
Deaths: 159
Active cases: 15 (-1)
New cases: 1
Greene County
Total cases: 8,034
Inactive/recovered: 7,850 (+5)
Deaths: 159
Active cases: 25 (-1)
New cases: 4
Hawkins County
Total cases: 6,323
Inactive/recovered: 6,203
Deaths: 112
Active cases: 8
New cases: 0
Johnson County
Total cases: 2,445
Inactive/recovered: 2,401 (+1)
Deaths: 39
Active cases: 5
New cases: 1
Sullivan County
Total cases: 17,323
Inactive/recovered: 16,970 (+7)
Deaths: 310 (+1)
Active cases: 43 (-5)
New cases: 3
Unicoi County
Total cases: 2,066
Inactive/recovered: 2,013 (-1)
Deaths: 50
Active cases: 3 (-1)
New cases: 0 (-2 cases)
Washington County
Total cases: 14,850
Inactive/recovered: 14,571
Deaths: 252
Active cases: 27 (+1)
New cases: 1