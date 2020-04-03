TDEC closing all Tennessee State Parks starting April 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced that all 56 Tennessee State Parks would close starting April 4.

The closure will last through April 14, per Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s executive order.

“We decided to close the parks in support of Governor Lee’s Executive Order 23,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “The health and safety of Tennessee citizens is all of our top priority right now.”

