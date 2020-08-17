TCAT preparing for majority of classes to be held in-person starting September 1

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Collegeof Applied Technology – Elizabethton has a plan to continue its COVID-19 pandemic protocol when the term begins September 1.

The plan is for the majority of programs to be in-person and on grounds beginning on the first day of classes.

If a program needs to be held in a different manner, the students will be contacted.

“The college is flexible in moving to on-line, hybrid, or on-ground instructional delivery as program specific issues arise. We will be swift in making these changes,” College President Dean Blevins said.

TCAT officials say three administrative office staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and a few others may have been exposed.

