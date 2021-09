(WJHL) — Tennessee College of Applied Technology’s (TCAT) mask mandate has been extended until the end of September, according to school officials.

TCAT Elizabethton President Dean Blevins revealed the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) reinstated the mandate in all indoor spaces where social distancing is not possible.

TBR will reevaluate the mask mandate at the end of the month.

