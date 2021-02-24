TCAT Elizabethton to return to in-person instruction March 1

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students at Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton will return to in-person learning starting March 1, 2021.

According to a release from TCAT Elizabethton, College President Dean Blevins has stated that Centers for Disease Control guidelines will continue to be observed at the school.

“Students, faculty and staff will be still required to wear a face mask while on campus, maintain social distancing of 6 feet or more and utilize the health screening questionnaire,” Blevins said.

Blevins said anyone who tests positive or who is exposed to a positive case of COVID-19 will be required to quarantine or isolate away from TCAT Elizabethton.

For more information about the college’s return to in-person instruction or CDC guidelines on campus, call Patricia Henderson, student services coordinator, 423-543-0070, ext. 1004.