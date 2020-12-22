TCAT Elizabethton to begin spring term with hybrid instruction

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton will begin its spring trimester by continuing hybrid instruction.

TCAT Elizabethton originally planned to resume in-person learning when the spring term begins on Jan. 4.

“However, with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the Northeast Tennessee region and also with Gov. Bill Lee’s recent guidance that includes a strong recommendation to work from home if possible, I have decided to continue our ‘Hybrid’ instruction delivery mode we were in at the end of the Fall 2020 trimester,” TCAT Elizabethton President Dean Blevins said in a news release.

Blevins says faculty members have been advised to use online instruction as much as possible with limited in-person activities on campus. In-person sessions are limited to groups of 10 or fewer, including the instructor, unless preapproved by the administration.