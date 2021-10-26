TCAT Elizabethton to allow mask mandate to expire Oct. 31

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Elizabethton will end its campus mask mandate on Sunday, Oct. 31.

According to TCAT Elizabethton President Dean Blevins, while the mandate will end, the college plans to continue to monitor the status of the COVID-19 pandemic locally.

Blevins wrote in a statement that infection rates and positive cases in the college’s community will be carefully watched following the end of the mandate, and social distancing is still encouraged inside of campus facilities.

“If a faculty, staff or student exhibits symptoms of COVID-19, we ask that you contact your supervisor or instructor immediately for further guidance,” Blevins wrote.