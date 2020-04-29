TCAT Elizabethton to resume classroom instruction May 4 with restrictions

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Elizabethton announced on Wednesday that in-person classes will resume on campus starting May 4.

According to a release from TCAT Elizabethton, all students, faculty and staff will return to campus with restrictions.

Everyone returning must answer questions about any possibly symptoms they may have experienced or any contact with people who have had the virus.

Workstations in classrooms will also be spaced six feet apart, and the school asks that everyone maintain social distancing guidelines on campus.

Everyone on campus must wear a cloth face mask while in common areas. The release specifically states that if students do not have a mask or refuse to wear one, they will not be allowed on campus.

The release also says social gatherings of ten or more people are prohibited, but classes of any size can resume as long as everyone is appropriately spaced.

TCAT Elizabethton also says classroom materials and equipment will be sanitized regularly.

When classes resume, employees and students will be required to report any personal illness and any exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case to student services coordinator Patricia Henderson.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.