TCAT Elizabethton mask mandate continues through October

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) officials have opted to extend face covering requirements on campus until the end of October 2021, citing continued transmission rates throughout the community.

According to a press release, college president Dean Blevins announced on Monday that face coverings will be required for all TCAT Elizabethton students, faculty, staff and visitors while indoors and around others until October 31. Vaccination status will not be taken into account.

The release said that TCAT Elizabethton will continue to follow the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Board of Regents information for guidance.