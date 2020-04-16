TBI: Store burglary rates rise during pandemic; home burglaries take massive downturn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact crime rates.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is actively tracking trends in crime since the virus began spreading.

Recently released data from January through March shows burglary cases are down by about 17%.

Home burglaries are down 20%, which could be attributed to many people being at home much of the time.

At convenience stores, liquor stores and department and discount stores, burglaries are all up.

Violent thefts are down 5%.

COVID-19 isn’t stopping crimes involving firearms; they’re actually up 3%.

