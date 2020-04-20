Tazewell County, Va. coal mine idled as others reopen in SWVA

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Tazewell County coal mine has furloughed employees due to market conditions caused by COVID-19.

According to the Virginia Department of Mines Minerals and Energy, the Arcelor Mittal Extra Energy mine idled Friday. 51 miners were furloughed during the idling.

According to the release, company officials were unsure when the mine will reopen.

Patriot Mining in Wise County idled for a few days during the week of April 12. According to a DMME spokesperson, they were notified Monday morning that the mine was reopening.

The DMME release also noted that all Contura Energy mines have reopened. Contura officials told the DMME that all miners are wearing masks while working.