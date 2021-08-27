Tazewell County declares local state of emergency due to spread of COVID-19

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Tazewell County Department of Emergency Management declared a state of emergency Wednesday, August 25 after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to a post from the county government, the number of cases reported per day for the week prior to the declaration was 19.

The move is being called a preventative measure in an effort to keep the county open and residents safe.

County Administrator and Director of Emergency Management Eric Young expects that the county will see a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant.

Young pleaded to residents of Tazewell County in the post saying, “Your actions play an important role in keeping hospital capacity available to you and your loved ones who may need it for any emergency, not just COVID.”

The release says county offices have not been closed but that people are asked to wear face coverings when inside the buildings. If a lack of compliance becomes an issue, closures will be considered.

The declaration will continue until it the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors sees fit to end it.

In addition to getting vaccinated for COVID-19, Tazewell County encourages its residents to wear masks while indoors as well as take precautions to slow the spread of the virus such as avoiding large crowds and washing hands. Vaccination centers in the county can be found by visiting vaccinefinder.org.