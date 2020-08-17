T.A. Dugger Jr. High student tests positive for COVID-19

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A student at T.A. Dugger Junior High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Elizabethton City Schools Superintendent Richard VanHuss.

The superintendent said the student attended last Monday and tested positive the next day.

“We completed contact tracing to determine close contacts,” VanHuss said. “We worked closely with the Carter County Health Dept. throughout the process. This case did not affect our plans or operations.”

The school system is currently in a “hybrid” learning plan that involves both in-person and remote learning.