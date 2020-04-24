SWVA lawmakers ask Gov. Northam to reopen region citing economic impact

SOUTHWEST Virginia (WJHL) – Seven Southwest Virginia legislators have sent Governor Ralph Northam a letter asking him to reopen the region.

The letter, dated April 24, is signed by Delegates Terry Kilgore, Will Morefield, Will Wampler, Israel O’Quinn and Jeff Campbell along with Senators Ben Chafin and Todd Pillion.

The delegation opens the letter referencing that there’s fewer than 100 reported cases in the counties they represent.

They asked Governor Northam to consider the actions of the governors in surrounding states, and how it will affect Southwest Virginia’s economy.

“The people in our towns and cities along our state borders rely on each other for economic activity. If businesses in our border states are reopened significantly ahead of Southwest Virginia’s businesses, we fear that many of our small businesses will not be able to recover from this pandemic. Bristol, for example, will have a situation where businesses on one side of the street are open and closed on the other side. However, if businesses are allowed to reopen, we believe they are fully capable of doing so while continuing to fight against the further spread of this virus. ”

The letter also revealed that the offices for the delegates and senators have “hear from countless self-employed or contract workers who have been denied unemployment insurance and have still yet to receive it from the Virginia Employment Commission.”

